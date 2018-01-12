Liberia: 32 Players for Aminata Tennis Open 2018

At least 32 players are expected to participate in a three-day lawn tennis knockout tournament, dubbed the Aminata Tennis Open 2018, beginning today -- Friday, January 12 to Sunday, January 14.

The president of the Liberia Tennis Federation (LTF), Clarence L. Simpson, lll told journalists that the quarter and semifinals of the tournament on Friday and Saturday, will be held at the Samuel K. Doe Sports Complex Tennis Court in Paynesville, at 8 am, while the grand final will be held at the tennis court of Mr. Sekou Toure, in the Old LMC Community, St. Paul Bridge, at 12 pm.

The Aminata Tennis Open is an annual tournament, sponsored by the Aminata & Sons Company - a local distributor of oil and gas across the country. Mr. Sekou Toure is the managing director.

"This tournament is expected to bring together men and women and boys and girls to showcase their respective talents and the two best players in each of the four categories will be awarded," Simpson said.

For his part, the chairman of the organizing committee LTF Technical Director Alfred Kandakai said the first and second place winners will receive cash prizes and daily transportation will be provided to the players.

Coach Kandakai said the tournament is divided into four categories, namely; 18 and above males; 18 and above females; 12 and Under 12 Boys as well as 12 and Under 12 Females.

He indicated that the winners of the 18 and above male will receive US$600 and US$300; while 18 and above females will get US$200 and US$100 respectively.

He added that the winners in the 12 and Under 12 boys and the girls will receive US$75 and US$50 respectively.