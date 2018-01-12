Liberia: Prez. Sirleaf Dedicates U.S.$8 Million Water Treatment Plant

President Sirleaf cut the ribbons to the White Plains Water Treatment Plant in Harrisburg outside Monrovia while LWSC Managing Director, Hun-Bu Tulay, Dr. Kimmie Weeks; chairman of the Board and AfDB Country Manager's Amu

AfDB Country Manager reaffirms bank's Support

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf on Wednesday dedicated the newly rehabilitated Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation's (LWSC) White Plains Water Treatment Plant located in Harrisburg, Montserrado County.

Rehabilitation of the plant was financed by the African Development Bank (AfDB) at a cost of US$8.6 million. The plant will augment the supply of water to Monrovia and its environs with 8 to 16 million gallons per day.

The President said at the dedication that prior to the extensive rehabilitation work, every facet of the water facility was affected by structural damage which caused mud to consume the water filters meant to clean and purify the water before channeling it to consumers.

There are two important things about social services that give human beings satisfaction, namely light and water which are essential, said the President. She expressed delight that her administration successfully embarked on the improvement of the plant which was destroyed during the civil war.

She called on residents of the community to protect the plant and be proud of what their government and partners have done.

President Sirleaf commended the LWSC Managing Director, Hun-Bu Tulay, chairman of the Board, Dr. Kimmie Weeks, partners, and workers for committing themselves to improving the facility in an effort to increase the supply of pipe-borne water to the public.

The LWSC MD said with the rehabilitation and improvement of the water facility, no Liberian in urban areas will die due to the lack of clean water because the management has done everything to reach them with pipe borne water.

An LWSC employee pumps water into the channel that takes it to central Monrovia

He thanked President Sirleaf for the support given to the corporation.

African Development Bank (AfDB), Country Manager Dr. Orison M. Amu, in his remarks, said the Bank is particular about the quality of work that has been done on the project, which he said will benefit more Liberians, especially in the urban areas.

He reaffirmed the Bank's continued commitment to development efforts in Liberia and also praised President Sirleaf for her leadership.

The ceremony was attended by an array of senior government officials, development partners, including the Swedish Ambassador to Liberia Lena Nordström, UBA MD Olalekan Balogun as well as citizens of Harrisburg.