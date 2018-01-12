Liberia: 100 Teachers Trained for Vocational Program

Authorities at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, have begun training the training of at least 100 teachers in for its vocational and technical programs in Monrovia. The 10-day training, with support from the United Nations Education and Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) through the ministry, began on Monday and is excepted to end early next week.

Over the years one of the biggest problems the country has been facing is the lack of trained teachers in the vocational and technical areas. The training is the first of its kind that will lay the basis for much stronger involvement in the Technical Vocational Education Training (TVET) sector. There has been no training center with the exception of the Kakata Rural Teachers Training Institute KRTTI, for the regular teachers.

In a telephone interview last Monday in Monrovia, the Minister of Youth and Sports Saah Charles N'Tow disclosed that the training will basically focus on curriculum development; according to him the Ministry is also looking at developing a network of TVET teachers which will lead hopefully to a much stronger sector. The training brought together teachers from the fifteen counties, the ten day event has targeted specific teachers who over the years demonstrated good performance records in terms of their commitment to their institutions.

He stated that the first thing the Ministry is going to do is to make sure that those who reach the final level after the training will also be recommended for pay.

"Our expectation at the end of the entire training is to see teachers get much better understanding and more commitment with a high quality teaching level," something which he said if done, the Ministry will be able to support that in its national budget and most of the young people who are in other institutions both private and public sectors will also get the same quality of teaching as well.

Minister N'Tow further explained that following the conclusion of the training curriculum it will be more responsible to the current emerging labor market demands. The youth and sports Minister also encouraged those teachers who are part of the training to have passion and be committed to the job which will be in the interest of young people that are willing to be a part of the TVET sector.