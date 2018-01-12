Liberia: PRC Grateful to Liberians for Peaceful Elections

The outgoing Chinese Ambassador to Liberia, Zhang Yue told a gathering of Liberian professional journalists yesterday in Monrovia that the Government of the People's Republic of China (PRC) was grateful to Liberians for the peaceful conduct of the October 10, 2017, democratic presidential and representative elections, and the December 26 presidential runoff poll.

At the October 10 presidential elections, none of the 19 presidential candidates obtained the 50 percent plus one vote, therefore, the exercise ended in a runoff between soccer legend, Senator George M. Weah and Vice President Joseph N. Boakai, which Weah won.

For the peaceful manner the polls were conducted, Amb. Zhang, whose statement was contained in his opening address at a one-day seminar held at the embassy on the Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, commended Liberians for the peaceful manner they conducted themselves during the electoral process.

Yesterday's seminar was organized for journalists and beneficiaries of Chinese scholarships, who organized themselves under the banner of Liberian Association of Chinese Trained Scholars.

Amb. Zhang said the election brought a new era to Liberia; the same as the re-election of his country's President Xi Jinping placing China in a new era also.

Liberia and China have diplomatic and bilateral relations, which has brought a lot of benefits to the two countries, including education and infrastructure.

Zhang said unlike developed countries that China relates to under the Win-win principle of diplomacy, the Chinese relates to developing countries in an alternate way wherein China gives more that it receives because of the development needs of such countries.

He said China is giving more to Liberia than his country receiving because they see Liberia as a developing country like China, and therefore wish to see Liberia in a new era on par with other countries.

As for the Communist Party of China, Amb. Zhang told the gathering that National Congress of the party has established new goals for securing a decisive victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and embarking on a journey to fully build a modern socialist China. Such goals include an ambitious plan to bring 99 million Chinese citizens out of poverty by the year 2020.

The Congress, he said has also made a blueprint and comprehensive arrangement or the development of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the Party building.

He said the characteristic of a new era is the practical experience and collective wisdom of the people for the betterment of the country.

Yesterday's seminar brought together over 35 persons, including journalists and representative of the Association of Chinese Trained scholars.