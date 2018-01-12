Liberia: EU Empowers Ntal, Libtralo, Others

The European Union (EU) on Tuesday donated several items of office equipment to eight local and international organizations, including the National Teachers Association of Liberia (NTAL) and Liberia Translation and Literacy Organization (LIBTRALO).

Presenting the donation at the EU delegation's headquarters in Mamba Point, Monrovia, an EU spokesperson said the equipment and other items were intended to ensure the effectiveness and efficiency of the beneficiary organizations.

The donation came through the collaborative efforts of the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Other organizations that benefited from the EU's donation included the Handicap International, Sight Savers, Me and My People Charity Incorporated, Kids Educational Engagement Project (KEEP), KRITERION Monrovia and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

Computers and printers, office chairs, water dispensers, first aid tool kits and 32-inch television sets were among the items donated.

The donation, according to the EU Ambassador to Liberia, Helene Cave, is to among other things impact the every day life of the Liberian people, especially those that have limited access to education, health and sanitation.

Madam Cave praised the beneficiaries for what she described as the 'great job' they are doing and hoped that the donated items will advance their efforts.

She pledged the EU's continued assistance to organizations that are active, determined and effectively contributing to nation building.

"I believe that this donation will go a long way for your respective organizations, as such, please maintain them to last with you for long period of time," the EU boss cautioned.

IOM Chief of Mission Kabla Ahimere also lauded the beneficiaries for their work and called on every stakeholder to work with the new Administration to improve the lives of the Liberian people.

He thanked the EU for reposing confidence in the IOM, mainly in the logistical component of the mission.

The beneficiaries lauded the efforts of the EU for what they all termed as a historic and timely gesture.

Acting NTAL president Mary Mulbah said the donation was a relief because the association is on the verge of completing its national headquarters in Monrovia and the donation will benefit the association in many ways.

"We are completing our project and were wondering where to get office equipment from, but with the EU's intervention, we are so grateful," added madam Mulbah.

She, along with the other heads of benefiting organizations, promised to utilize the donated items for their intended purpose.

The ceremony was climaxed with the EU Delegation Program Manager on Education and its Program Manager on Governance, Lanzi Mazocchini and Laura Virgili, respectively, touring the offices of the Me and My People Charity Incorporated in the Township of West Point and the headquarters of the NTAL on 12th Street in Sinkor.

