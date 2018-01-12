South Africa: City of Johannesburg Official Fired for Awarding Tenders to Own Company

The City of Johannesburg has fired a senior official for allegedly awarding tenders to their own private company, a strategic adviser said on Friday.

"The official engaged in private business without prior consent from the City, breached our code of ethics, influenced procurement decisions for their own benefit and acted against the interests of the City," said Andrew Stewart, strategic adviser in the office of the Member of the Mayoral Committee in the Department of Economic Development.

Further details were not immediately available.

Stewart said that Mayor Herman Mashaba was standing up to corruption and expected employees to adhere to the highest ethical norms and standards.

In August last year, the Hawks arrested eight city officials for alleged rebate fraud amounting to about R2.4m.

