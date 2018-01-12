12 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cape Town Journalist Facing 140 Fraud Charges for Allegedly Faking Parolee's Work Schedule

A journalist at a media company in Cape Town and a resident from Mitchells Plain have been arrested for allegedly committing fraud to allow a parolee to move around and commit crime.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana on Friday said the media company employee, a 40-year-old woman from Parow, as well as the man from Portlands, Mitchells Plain, were arrested on Thursday.

The man was taken into custody at a business premises in Epping.

"It is alleged that the suspects issued fraudulent working schedule documents to the Department of Correctional Services indicating that a parolee was employed by them," Rwexana said.

'Enabled parolee to commit crime'

"This allowed the parolee free movement within the Western Cape to commit crime."

Rwexana did not immediately reply to a News24 query on whether action was being taken against the parolee.

News24 understands that the parolee has made news headlines before and has been linked, by name, to a prominent Western Cape politician.

The two suspects are expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Rwexana said they were facing 140 fraud charges.

Western Cape police commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula said: "It remains one of the priorities of the SAPS to root out all forms of corruption."

Source: News24

