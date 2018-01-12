3 January 2018

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Weah Meets Boakai

As part of effort to heal the wounds that were created during the electoral process, President-elect Ambassador George M. Weah on New Year's Day visited the residence of Vice President Joseph N. Boakai in the Rehab. Community, near Monrovia

Ambassador Weah promised to call on the Vice President for his expertise whenever the need arises.

He said his leadership would accord the Vice President all respect as a statesman.

The president-elect told the Vice President that no one person won during the electoral process, adding that his victory is for Liberia in general.

During his visit, President-elect Weah presented a gift to Vice President Boakai.

In remarks, Vice President Boakai commended Ambassador Weah on his victory.

He assured the president-elect of his preparedness to work with him where he (Weah) finds fit or necessary.

Liberia

