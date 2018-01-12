10 January 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: This Time Last Year

Tagged:

Related Topics

This time every Gambian should sit down and ask the following question:

What was my state of mind during this time last year? The answer most would give is as follows: Despair ruled my mind. This time last year was the beginning of the impasse. All Gambians should recollect the sandbags and machine guns in the streets and the threat of civil war. Machetes could not be found in the markets and confusion as to how the impasse would culminate, became the reality. Many people left the urban area to go to the hinterland or leave the country.

Finally the voices of reason prevailed and a peaceful transfer of power was achieved. Peace does not come without a price. Without repentance and forgiveness, there will be hatred and revenge. This is why Gambians should turn a new page to build an inclusive society where no one is left out.

Gambia

Could a Convict Be Elected to Public Office?

The first elected office is that of the President. The Constitution came into force on 16 January 1997. Section 62… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.