Gambia: This Time Last Year

This time every Gambian should sit down and ask the following question:

What was my state of mind during this time last year? The answer most would give is as follows: Despair ruled my mind. This time last year was the beginning of the impasse. All Gambians should recollect the sandbags and machine guns in the streets and the threat of civil war. Machetes could not be found in the markets and confusion as to how the impasse would culminate, became the reality. Many people left the urban area to go to the hinterland or leave the country.

Finally the voices of reason prevailed and a peaceful transfer of power was achieved. Peace does not come without a price. Without repentance and forgiveness, there will be hatred and revenge. This is why Gambians should turn a new page to build an inclusive society where no one is left out.