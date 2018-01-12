28 December 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: After Shunning German Offer, Kekuta Goes to Play in Mexico

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Kekuta Manneh has said his goodbyes to U.S football after inking a deal with Mexican top tier side CF Pachuca.

A Gambia-born, the 23-year-old trialed for German second tier outfit Union Berlin weeks ago in which a deal was reportedly said to be closed.

But matters didn't pan out as hoped leading to the winger's return to the states before nodding to CF Pachuca's 12-month contract proposal.

In Mexico, he yearns to pick some footballing new experience after spending four seasons in the Major League Soccer first with Canada's Vancouver Whitecaps then Columbus Crew.

He's signed without a transfer fee after running down his contract with American side Crew months ago.

'I am very excited to join @Tuzos to start a new chapter in my professional career and help Pachuca win championships. I can't wait to get started. Vamos,' Manneh, in announcement of his transfer, wrote on his official social media page.

Kekuta, teased for a scooter owing to his blistering energies and pace, will become the first Gambian to ply his trade in Mexico.

Awarded US citizenship, he remains eligible to play for Gambia even though the GFF had long thrown the towel on pursuing him having seen their previous overtures shunned by the Bakau-born.

Gambia

Could a Convict Be Elected to Public Office?

The first elected office is that of the President. The Constitution came into force on 16 January 1997. Section 62… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.