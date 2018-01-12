Namibia: Land-a-Dollar Allegations Need to Be Cleared

RURAL and urban development minister Sophia Shaningwa wants the names of those accused of taking money from the Land-a-Dollar campaign cleared.

The 'Land-a-Dollar' campaign was an initiative of the University of Namibia Student Representative Council (SRC) meant to raise money for funding the urban land servicing programme.

The campaign aimed to raise between N$1 million and N$3 million to contribute towards the massive urban land servicing programme, with about 300 drums dished out to collect the funds.

The drums were distributed all over the country at University of Namibia campuses, government institutions, banks, malls and other public places in 2015.

Several allegations were made afterwards, especially on social networking sites, as there was a delay in announcing the amount raised.

This is what Shaningwa was referring to yesterday in Windhoek when she received N$140 000 donated by the organisers of the campaign for the Build Together programme.

She said several allegations about some money missing needed to be cleared. A lot was said about the campaign, some of which was meant to damage other people's names. "I even think that we need to clear some of those people's names," Shaningwa stressed.

She said the tainted names need to be cleared since the university has finally proven that the money was not taken, as presented in public.

The minister also encouraged other young people to take up similar initiatives in future to help those in need.

Auditing partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Sammuel Ndahangwapo said the drums were all collected in the presence of the police and taken to the nearest NamPost branch in the towns where they were opened.

He explained that the money was then deposited into the 'Land-a-Dollar' NamPost account, also in the presence of the police.

Ndahangwapo said as per agreement with the organisers of the campaign, 60% of the money was to be given to the government, while 40% was to be given to a company called Easy Advertisement, which assisted the SRC with consultations.

Former Unam SRC president Vincent Shimutwikeni, who came up with the initiative, yesterday said the campaign altogether collected N$234 619.