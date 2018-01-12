10 January 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Darfur Military Intelligence Continues Detention Campaign in Nierteti

Nierteti — During the past two weeks, the Military Intelligence unit in Nierteti, Central Darfur, detained 25 people. A reason was not provided.

Multiple sources told Radio Dabanga from Nierteti that members of the Military Intelligence held seven people, including three displaced people, from their homes on Tuesday morning.

"They seized Sheikh Hamed Mohamed Ali, from his house in Garsila district, along with Abaker Mohamed, and the brothers Abbas and Ishag Idris," a source said.

A camp sheikh reported that Suleiman Abdelrasoul, Mohamed Abaker, and Omar Hasan were detained on Tuesday morning from the Garsila camp for the displaced in the town.

The detainees were taken to the Nierteti military garrison.

Another 18 people are being held at the military garrison, an activist informed this station on Tuesday.

"They were all detained within the past two weeks. Reasons for their arrest have not been given and their families or lawyers have not been allowed to visit them," he said, and called for their immediate release.

