11 January 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Fires Destroy Dozens of Houses in Darfur Towns

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kutum / Azum — Fires have destroyed dozens of houses in Kutum and Azum localities this week, affecting villagers and people who recently returned from camps for displaced.

North and Central Darfur have witnessed fires that destroyed dozens of houses in Teital, Kutum locality (North Darfur), and Balali, Azum locality (Central Darfur).

In Teital 33 houses were destroyed and large quantities of food, including cash crops, went up in flames. 76 houses burned to the ground in Balalali.

The press office of the Governor of Central Darfur, Jaafar Abdelhakam, said that the governor has promised every affected family in Balali a compensation of SDG 2,000, as well as a sack of millet.

Activists in Teital appealed to the neighboring villages in Kutum and to be generous and provide food and shelter to the affected families.

The village of Balali hosts more than 370 families who returned from camps for displaced people under the voluntary repatriation programme in Sudan.

Model villages

In July 2011, the Sudanese government signed the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur with former Darfur rebel movements, and pledged to construct model villages intended to house displaced Darfuris returning to their home areas. The Government of Qatar has financially supported Khartoum in this.

Most of the Darfur displaced categorically reject returning home or relocation to model villages as they consider the situation far from secure enough to leave the camps.

Sudan

Khartoum Accuses Eritrea of Threats

Khartoum has officially announced its preparation for "security threats" from its neighbour Eritrea after military… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.