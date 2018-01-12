12 January 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Dar Sets Out to Sell Unique Tourism Nuggets Globally

By By Hilda Mhagama

MEMBERS of the country's branding committee have been urged to come up with a compelling and positive brand image for the nation. The Minister for Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Hamisi Kigwangalla, made the call in Dar es Salaam yesterday at the official launch of the committee.

Dr Kigwangalla said his ministry through Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) and other stakeholders had been "working hard since 1993" to develop brand slogans to promote and identify Tanzania as a unique tourist destination, but all these were being developed without following brand development procedures.

"Since 1993, Tanzania as a tourist destination used various brand slogans to position and differentiate herself from competitors and played a very important role in shaping the image of Tanzania as a destination," he noted. He added:

"... since all previous brand slogan didn't follow appropriate procedures, it is my sincere hope and belief that, this committee has the right people who will give destination Tanzania, the brand which is well-accepted by all partners, credible, deliverable, differentiating, conveys powerful ideas and resonating with visitors."

He cited some of the slogans as; Tanzania - The Land of Kilimanjaro and Zanzibar (1993-1996); Tanzania - Unsurpassed Africa (1997- 2002); Tanzania - Authentic Africa (2003 -2005); Tanzania - The Land of Kilimanjaro and Zanzibar (2006-2007) and Tanzania - The Land of Kilimanjaro, Zanzibar and the Serengeti which was used from 2007 to date.

The minister also said despite its unequalled natural resources, Tanzania still receives little from tourism and hence, underlined the need for more efforts to communicate these resources to the market through the development of a proper destination brand.

Co-Chair, Destination Tanzania Branding Committee, Ms Devota Mdachi, said the committee has 21 members from various sectors including branding and marketing. "We expect to take Tanzania tourism to another level, thus we have people with different knowledge

