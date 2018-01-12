Tanzania: Duce Students Volunteer to Teach in Several Dar Schools

SECONDARY school students in Dar es Salaam are set to benefit from a special programme where undergraduates from Dar es Salaam University College of Education (DUCE) will now be volunteering to teach them during their free time.

The programme specifically aims at assisting secondary school students in the field of science and mathematics.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam yesterday, the Founder and Coordinator of the programme, Mr Emijidius Cornel said the goal of the programme was to support the government's efforts in improving education, especially performance in science, mathematics and economics subjects to secondary school students.

He requested the government and various education stakeholders to support their programme which was established in February last year by members and has now seen its volunteers increasing to 400.

"All 400 undergraduate students from DUCE are ready to volunteer teaching in various secondary schools in the city. What we need is the support of education stakeholders," he said.

According to him, instead of using their free time indulging in unnecessary issues such as chatting in social media platforms, volunteering to help their young brothers and sisters to boost class performance and increase experience in their profession was something of great importance.

"We have started our programme in Temeke Municipality by teaching in ten secondary schools up to now, including Kibasila, Walesi and Mgurani schools," he said.

At the same occasion, a student, Nambo Bundala who is a member of the programme, has advised university students countrywide to volunteer according to the profession they are studying in order to get further experience.

He said many university students in the country have a tendency of using their free time doing other issues instead of organising themselves by doing positive things.

Earlier, Mr Cornel said this year they are also planning to extend their programme in order to reach primary school pupils in Temeke Municipality to build them with a tendency to love science and mathematics subjects when they are still in primary level.

He insisted that the support from the government and education stakeholders will help them financially to reach many schools in the region.