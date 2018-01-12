Tanzania: Tulia Trust Fund Hands Over Four TV Sets

PATIENTS seeking and undergoing treatment at the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) will now be feeling at home as entertainment and news will now be in their reach, thanks to a donation of four TV sets by Tulia Trust Fund.

Speaking yesterday during the brief handing over ceremony of the TV sets, the Founder of the Fund, Dr Tulia Ackson, said the electronic equipment worth 20m/- will help to reduce boredom to patients seeking medical services at the health institution.

She said individuals seeking and undergoing medical treatment at the JKCI have been spending much time waiting to be attended to by health care professionals, boring them intensely.

"Firstly, I have to thank our stakeholders who have been with us all along in accomplishing Tulia Trust Fund mission. Today's accomplishment is yet another devotion that aims at bringing a smile and entertainment to patients, including children waiting to be attended here," she said.

She said similar support will be extended to other hospitals, encouraging stakeholders to donate not only TV sets but also books and other needed requirements.

"We have to give much thanks to our stakeholders, DSTV for installing the decoder to the TV sets at the JKCI, which will be providing children channels to entertain them and ease their tensions," Dr Tulia stressed.

The Deputy Speaker pointed out that there are other hospitals which need material support that will help to save lives of people, therefore, she advised stakeholders to cooperate in implementing this.

On the same occasion, DSTV Executive Country Director, Maharage Chande, explained that they are pleased to work with Tulia Trust in helping to save the lives of the young ones.

"Through this it will help the children to know what is going on inside and outside the country while getting treatment," he explained.