Sudan: Violent Central Darfur Weapons Search Continues

Nierteti — Searches for weapons have continued in the Central Darfur town of Nierteti, where sources reported that soldiers beat fourteen people during a raid. Two sheikhs have been arrested.

Members of the Military Intelligence continued the raids in the town on Thursday and arrested five people, including the sheikh of Tur, Abdelmutalab Abdallah, and the sheikhs of the southern Nierteti camp for displaced people: Mohamed Ahmed Mohamed.

The inspection of illegally held weapons was carried out by 50 vehicles, starting at 8am. Witnesses reported that Military Intelligence members beat fourteen people with whips, sticks, and rifle butts. The headmaster of the Tur basic school, named Ismael, is among the victims.

The soldiers also searched the local market for weapons, without finding any. They reportedly left the town at 8pm.

The previous day, three displaced people in the Nierteti camp were seriously wounded in house-to-house searches conducted by the Rapid Support Forces. Also Tur witnessed violent weapons searches that day.

During the past two weeks, the Military Intelligence unit in Nierteti detained 25 people, including a sheikh. A reason was not provided. On Wednesday the Military Intelligence released thirteen of the detainees.