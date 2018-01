El Fasher — An unidentified eleven-year-old boy was killed in an explosion of an unknown object near El Mawashi market in North Darfur on Wednesday.

The child found a foreign object in a dumpster near the market in El Fasher, the state capital. He started to play with it, which triggered the explosion and killed him on the spot, a witness reported to Radio Dabanga.

The boy could not yet be identified because his body was ripped into pieces.