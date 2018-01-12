TOTO African's Head Coach, Ibrahim Mlumba, has said their sole aim is to remain in the First Division League as there is no chance of promotion at the moment.

Once a regular team in the Premier League, Toto African was relegated last year after ending second from the bottom on the league table. Speaking during his team's training at Mirongo Primary School ground yesterday, Mlumba said his team is not in a good position to win one of the top position, but his players have promised to work very hard so as they win the four remaining matches.

Toto Africans have remained with four matches against JKT Oljoro, Rhino Rangers, Dodoma FC and Pamba FC. Toto Africans are now languishing in the relegation zone, they are glued at the bottom with six points after ten outings.

Commenting about their 2-2 draw against Transit Camp, Mlumba said their team got a draw because of the poor officiating from the match officials.

He called upon the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) to take action to officials who are favouring the home teams. Toto Africans have won one match against Transit Camp, they have lost six and drawn five matches. They have netted six and conceded eleven goals.

Toto Africans will this weekend play JKT Oljoro at the Nyamagana stadium.

Meanwhile, Pamba FC Head Coach Venance Kazungu, said his team is well prepared for their Sunday match against Transit Camp at Nyamagana Stadium