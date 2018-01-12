12 January 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: TOTO African Coach Targets FDL Stay

Tagged:

Related Topics

By From Alexander Sanga in Mwanza

TOTO African's Head Coach, Ibrahim Mlumba, has said their sole aim is to remain in the First Division League as there is no chance of promotion at the moment.

Once a regular team in the Premier League, Toto African was relegated last year after ending second from the bottom on the league table. Speaking during his team's training at Mirongo Primary School ground yesterday, Mlumba said his team is not in a good position to win one of the top position, but his players have promised to work very hard so as they win the four remaining matches.

Toto Africans have remained with four matches against JKT Oljoro, Rhino Rangers, Dodoma FC and Pamba FC. Toto Africans are now languishing in the relegation zone, they are glued at the bottom with six points after ten outings.

Commenting about their 2-2 draw against Transit Camp, Mlumba said their team got a draw because of the poor officiating from the match officials.

He called upon the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) to take action to officials who are favouring the home teams. Toto Africans have won one match against Transit Camp, they have lost six and drawn five matches. They have netted six and conceded eleven goals.

Toto Africans will this weekend play JKT Oljoro at the Nyamagana stadium.

Meanwhile, Pamba FC Head Coach Venance Kazungu, said his team is well prepared for their Sunday match against Transit Camp at Nyamagana Stadium

Tanzania

Shein Pardons 12 As Z'bar Marks Revolution Day

PRESIDENT Ali Mohamed Shein has ordered the release of twelve prisoners on the occasion of the 54th anniversary of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.