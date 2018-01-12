Tanzania: New Scania Truck, Bus Control Technology Comes to Tanzania

Dar es Salaam — New technology that helps to reduce maintenance costs and frequency of buses and trucks has been introduced in Tanzania by Scania Tanzania Limited, which has adopted the technology from Sweden.

Known as Fleet Management System, the technology consists of more than seven components for reducing unnecessary costs in transport vehicles operations and maintenance.

In the event, it helps transport vehicle owners and operators to effectively take control of their vehicle fleets, thereby get the most out of their transport business.

Speaking to The Citizen in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Scania Tanzania service director Marek Rucinski said that the system was introduced in the country about four months ago - and all indications are that it has been received with alacrity all round.

According to Mr Rucinski, using the system enables one to compile a report on a number of issues like the fuel consumption of a given transport vehicle, as well 'control package' driving factors such as reckless driving, brakes failure, over-speeding, every ten minutes that the vehicle is being operated.

The particulars go on record, and can be retrieved much later for scrutiny and storage.

Noting that more than one hundred trucks and buses have been connected to the system since it was adopted in Tanzania four months ago, the Scania Tanzania service director, said a goodly number of drivers have already been familiarized with the technology.

"This system has had a positive response in a relatively short period, and its users are impressed by the fact that they can keep track of a number of trucks or buses at the same time," he said - adding that using the technology is already showing improvement in the way they run their business.

As it is, the company plans to install the system in over 200 trucks and buses countrywide - the focus being to assist both owner-operators and crews, including especially drivers of the buses and trucks involved, to benefit from the technology in one way or another.

For his part, the Scania Tanzania technical trainer, Mr Philemon Balthazar, stated that "this system helps us to prepare beforehand for the day that has been slated for maintenance of the vehicles which are on the system. Also, we can advise our clients where they are on what needs to be done.

"For example, if the system indicates that the brake pads of a certain truck would expire after (say) a week, we promptly advise the owner/operator on what to do," Mr Balthazar said.

"The technology helps the vehicle owner to make a follow-up on his driver regarding such crucial factors as his driving speed."

The system is normally factory-installed in all new 'Scania' trucks, and only needs to be activated in order for the data to be accessed.

Worldwide, Scania has more than 300,000 vehicles which are already connected to the technology - which, as well as providing access to fleet management, it also has other advantages such as remote diagnostics, remote download, and driver coaching.