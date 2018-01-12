12 January 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: 2,600 Homeless After Heavy Rains

By Sharon Sauwa Ssauwa

The number of people rendered homeless in Chemba District after their houses were destroyed by floods caused by heavy rains has increased from 1,943 to 2,563, according to district authorities.

The floods, which occurred on January 9, affected houses in Mrijo Chini, Kaloleni and Olborot villages.

Chemba District Commissioner Simon Odunga said people who had been affected by the floods were being sheltered in designated camps.

He added that the victims were in dire need of humanitarian assistance, which includes medicines, mattresses and food.

According to Mr Odunga, Chemba District Council had resources to take care of the victims for only one month.

"Our main concern is that it has been forecast that heavy rains will continue in the next few days, and that is why we are appealing for assistance," he said.

The DC added that so far a total of 106 houses had been destroyed by the floods, which also swept away livestock and other properties.

"We have closed three schools which have been surrounded by rainwater. They are not safe for pupils. The schools are Olborot and Kaloleni primary schools and Mrijo Secondary School," he said.

Mr Odunga added that people affected by the floods had been temporarily sheltered at schools, while others were offered shelter by relatives and neighbours and that their belongings were being kept in empty warehouses.

He said rescue operations under the supervision of the Tanzania Fire and Rescue Brigade were going on, adding that their were no reports of death in the flooding.

