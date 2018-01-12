Angola: Zimbabwean President Arrives in Luanda

Luanda — The Zimbabwean President, Emmerson Mnagagwa, arrived Friday in Luanda, for a 24-hour official visit, during which he is to discuss with his Angolan counterpart, João Lourenço, matters relating to the present situation in the Republic of Zimbabwe, among other issues.

At the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, the Zimbabwean statesman was welcomed by the Angolan minister of Foreign Affairs, Manuel Augusto, among other officials.

ANGOP has learnt that Emmerson Mnagagwa will be received on Friday by the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço.

João Lourenço, in his capacity as chairperson of SADC Organ for Politics, Defence and Security, will analyse with the Zimbabwean statesman the arrangements for the holding of the presidential elections in Zimbabwe.

The initiative is intended to legitimise the ongoing transition.

On November 13, the military took over Zimbabwe, placing President Robert Mugabe under house arrest and detaining senior government officials.

However, Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe resigned in a letter to parliament.

A few days later Emmerson Mnagagwa took office as acting President of the country.

Angola and Zimbabwe hold bilateral co-operation relations in the domains of agriculture, tourism, transports and staff training.