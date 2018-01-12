12 January 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Basketball - Libolo and Interclube Heat Up Championship

Luanda — The Friday match opposing Sport Libolo e Benfica and Interclube is the main highlight of the first round of the second phase of the national senior men's basketball championship to be played at Luanda's Dream Space pavilion.

The current title holder, LIbolo, will be playing at home lining up seasoned players, which make them favorite to win the match.

The two teams clashed for the last time on December 18, in the quarter final of the African Champions Cup held in Tunisia, which Libolo defeated Interclube by 71-65.

