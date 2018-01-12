Zimbabwe: First Lady Urges Unity, Says Only Zimbabweans Can Change Their Lives

Photo: The Herald

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

First Lady, Auxillia Mnangagwa, has called on Zimbabweans to discard the politics of patronage and work towards the country's development, adding only Zimbabweans can transform their situation.

She made the call at a donation ceremony in Kwekwe, this week. The Chirumhanzu-Zibagwe legislator said the 'New Era' was aimed at developing the country.

The "new dispensation" which was ushered in through a military coup, saw an end to former President Robert Mugabe's decades long iron fisted rule.

Under Mugabe, Zimbabwe suffered an unprecedented economic meltdown for a country which is not at war.

President Emerson Mnangagwa has inherited a comatose economy which is in serious need of capital injection.

However the First Lady said the country can only come out of the woods if everyone played their part.

"Various stakeholders can play their part, there is power in numbers," said the First Lady.

In a departure from the Mugabe administration, Mnangagwa's government has played conciliatory politics.

The "new dispensation", the First Lady said, "calls for every Zimbabwean regardless of political affiliations to work towards the development of the country."

She declared: "Only Zimbabweans can transform Zimbabwe."

The First Lady's sentiments come at a time when President Mnangagwa and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga visited the ailing MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai at his government house in Highlands.