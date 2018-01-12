12 January 2018

Tanzania: President Magufuli Attends Zanzibar Revolution Fete

Photo: The Citizen Tanzania
President Magufuli attends Zanzibar Revolution fete.
By John Namkwahe

President John Magufuli on Friday, January 12, joined millions of Tanzanians to mark the 54th anniversary of the Zanzibar Revolution held at Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar.

The Head of State was among dignitaries who attracted special attention from the audience, others being Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa.

The colourful commemorations were hosted by the President of Zanzibar, Dr Ali Mohamed Shein.

As is customary, the defence and security forces, including the Tanzania People's Defence Force (TPDF) and the Tanzania Police Force held a special parade in honour of the Revolution.

Thousands of citizens, mainly those from the main island of Unguja, attended the fete. Among key dignitaries in attendance included former Union President Jakaya Kikwete, former Zanzibar President Amani Karume and a number of top government officials.

This year's celebrations closed a bit earlier during the day so as to give people opportunity to attend Friday's prayers.

