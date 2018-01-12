Uganda: Poverty Causing Rwenzori Conflicts - Museveni

Kasese — President Museveni has vowed to fight poverty and employment in Rwenzori, which he said are the major causes of insecurity in the sub-region.

"We are going to concentrate on Kilembe mines rehabilitation so that jobs are created since there are many minerals in the area," the President said yesterday at a donors' conference of Kasese Better Living Centre of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Mr Museveni told the people of Kasese that money has remained in modern agriculture, tourism services, ICT and industrialisation and urged them to make use of ICT to create job opportunities.

"Use internet processing to outsource jobs abroad," the President said

He pledged six vehicles for SDA bishops in the country and pledged Shs200 million towards the completion of the church in Kasese. He paid Shs30m cash.

The President warned the Obusinga bwa Rwenzururu to desist from being disoriented from their core values, which he said disturbs peace in the sub-region.

"I am ready to talk with you about peace building in Kasese since we cannot depend on peace brought about by army," he said.

Background

This is the first visit the President has made to the sub-region since the 2016 Kasese palace attack where more than 100 royal guards were killed.