12 January 2018

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Fatal Accident Driver Denied Bail

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Aron Mushaukwa

Katima Mulilo — Thirty-three-year old Chilinda Lilotoli, who was driving a Toyota Noah with the registration number N5229KM that overturned on the Linyanti-Sangwali road near Kikiya village in Sibbinda Constituency of the Zambezi Region on Monday, killing five people, was denied bail when he made a brief appearance in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate's Court yesterday.

Lilotoli faces eight charges - five of which are charges of culpable homicide, and one charge each for driving without a legal licence, driving with a counterfeit licence and overloading.

According to a police report, Lilotoli was travelling from Linyanti to Katima Mulilo with 10 passengers in a vehicle authorised to carry only seven passengers.

The police say Lilotoli drove with a tyre puncture for a distance of about 790 metres, before he lost control of the vehicle, resulting in it overturning and claiming the five lives. Three died on the spot while the other two died on their way to the hospital at Katima Mulilo.

When the police arrived at the scene they established the vehicle was carrying eight passengers. But late that evening it was discovered the vehicle had ten passengers on board. The other two who sustained minor injuries rushed themselves to hospital before the police arrived on the scene. The case was postponed to May 3 to allow for further investigations and for Lilotoli to apply for legal representation. Vicent Nzaca was the magistrate while Astrid Hewicke appeared for the state.

Namibia

Mnangagwa to Visit Namibia On Monday

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa is scheduled to pay a one-day courtesy visit to Namibia on Monday next week to,… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.