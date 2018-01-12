12 January 2018

South Africa: Two Officers Arrested for Alleged Corruption

The Hawks Serious Corruption Crime Unit has arrested two police officers attached to Pienaarsriver SAPS in Limpopo for corruption and theft.

It is alleged that on Tuesday afternoon, the officers stopped a complainant's car on the N1 near Pienaarsriver and searched it and discovered a substantial undisclosed amount of money.

According to the Hawks, the officers then allegedly threatened to charge the complainant with money laundering and allegedly demanded a R20 000 bribe in order to let him go.

However, shortly afterwards the complainant realised that R210 000 was missing and he went to the police station to open a case.

The Hawks investigation led to the arrest of the officers on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in the Northern Cape, the Hawks arrested IT assistant Dennis Peterson (41), who works for the Department of Transport, Safety and Liaison for alleged procurement corruption.

The Serious Corruption Crime Unit led the investigations, which started in June 2017, regarding the alleged violation in the procurement process dating back to April 2016.

It is alleged that three quotations were sourced from different IT service providers. However, a specific company was contacted later to resubmit a revised quote and was ultimately awarded a tender valued at just over R38 000, following which a gratification was allegedly paid to Peterson.

The implicated company's owner, Mosimanegape Victor Motaung (38), was also arrested separately and appeared in the Kimberly Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Both accused were released on R3 000 bail each and the case has been postponed to 16 February, pending further investigations.

