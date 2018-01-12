South Africa: Two Suspects Arrested for Fraud

The AU must resume its leadership role; taking a back seat to SADC is a recipe for inaction. Read more »

This afternoon, 2018-01-11, members of SAPS CIG arrested two suspects in Epping and in Cape Town, following an investigation that started on 25 January 2017. It is alleged that the suspects issued fraudulent working schedule documents to the Department of Correctional Services indicating that a parolee was employed by them. This allowed the parolee free movement within the Western Cape and he would then commit crimes for a corrupt police official and underworld figures. At 14:30 a 41 year old man, residing in Portlands, was arrested at a business premises in Epping. Simultaneously a 40 year old woman from Parow was arrested at a media house in Cape Town. The arrested suspects will appear in Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday, 15 January 2018 on 140 fraud charges of the operation and said that drug dealers in this province will remain in our sights.

