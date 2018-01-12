12 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Shot Dead During Protest At Rustenburg Mine

Tagged:

Related Topics

A man was shot dead on Wednesday evening during a protest at the Bafokeng Rasimone Platinum Mine in Rustenburg, North West police have said.

Colonel Adele Myburgh told News24 that the incident was reported to the police at 20:40 on Wednesday evening.

In a statement, the Royal Bafokeng Platinum Mine (RBPM) said that more than 100 protesters had tried to gain access to a locked shaft on the mine.

"According to information available, there were community members on their way to hand over a memorandum to the mine, but there was a shooting that started between mine security and community members, and this 37-year-old male was killed," Myburgh said.

RBPM said that their security personnel had opened fire with rubber bullets and paintballs.

"An individual within the crowd was shot and killed by live ammunition. Based on preliminary evidence, including video footage, it is believed that the shooting was from within the group of protesters. The deceased was not employed by RBPlat," read a statement.

Myburgh, however, said that it was difficult to confirm whether the person was shot by a mine security personnel or one of the community members, adding that a post-mortem would determine the cause of death.

"Information shows us that security was using rubber bullets, and some of the community members were using sharp ammunition, so it's difficult to say definitely at this stage," she said.

The mining company extended its condolences to the family.

"During the incident, the protesters set fire to a conveyor belt, of which approximately 200m was burnt. A boom gate, as well as a guard house, were also damaged. There was no other damage to mine property, or injury to mine employees," read a statement from the mine.

Myburgh said no arrests had been made.

The protest was allegedly over the dismissal, in December, of 14 employees who were involved in a strike protesting the suspension of services by the local municipality.

The mine called for calm, noting other protest action in the area.

Source: News24

South Africa

It's Time for Africa to Act on the DR Congo

The AU must resume its leadership role; taking a back seat to SADC is a recipe for inaction. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.