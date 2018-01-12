Zambia: Cholera Cases Chopped in Half

ZAMBIA has recorded a reduction by 50 per cent in new cholera cases, according to a trend analysis conducted in the last seven days.

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has attributed the development to the various interventions to curb cholera by the Government and various stakeholders.

Dr Chilufya said in the last 24 hours, only 26 children and 59 adults were taken to the cholera centre.

"I am happy to announce that out of the 2,840 cases recorded, only 166 were admitted to cholera treatment units and 132 at Heroes cholera centre as the rest were successfully treated and discharged," Dr Chilufya said.

He said the cumulative death toll in Lusaka was 64 with three community deaths from Matero, Kanyama and Chipata one each in the last 24 hours.

Dr Chilufya said in the cholera vaccination exercise that commenced on Wednesday that targets two million people, 440,000 people had been vaccinated so far.

Meanwhile, donations towards the cholera fight have swelled as various organisations have continued to donate.

On Wednesday, the United Party for National Development made a donation of assorted items like chlorine and gumboots.

UPND deputy secretary general Patrick Mucheleka said the party had opted to put its political issues aside and help the Government handle the cholera epidemic.

Yesterday, Trade Kings Foundation media manager James Songwe said the company would make a donation of 300,000 bottles of chlorine over a period of four months.

Mr Songwe said with the shortage of chlorine in the country, the firm would supply free chlorine to the Ministry of Health for distribution to people in the worst affected areas.

Puma Energy donated 320,000 drums to the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit that would be placed throughout Lusaka to facilitate for the reduction of widespread littering and improve waste collection and management.

General manager Yahaya Yunusa said partnership between the private sector and Government in the management of Lusaka's waste and sanitation would go a long way in helping to keep the communities clean.

Bankers Association of Zambia donated K100,000 cash while Hungry Lion Zambia would provide 1,000 food vouchers to defence and security officers cleaning up the town centre and the markets.

Zambia Airports Corporation Limited donated over 100 cases of liquid chlorine, 55 boxes of examination gloves and 160 cases of Jik while Pep Stores donated 1,200 blankets, 560 buckets, 426 Lifebuoy soap and 432 Lifebuoy Herbal soap.

The National Pensions Scheme Authority donated 10,000 bottles of water purifiers and 500 gumboots, among other items, worth K100,000.

The Rotary Club has donated K20,000 while Uniliver Zambia donated 600 handwash and 4,000 Domestos worth K175,400.

Receiving the donations on behalf of the Government, Minister in the Office of the Vice-President Sylvia Chalikosa commended the companies for supplementing the Government efforts in fighting the disease.