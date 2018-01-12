12 January 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Dutch Arms Dealer Case Postponed in Wait of Extradition Documentation

Photo: The Leadership
The Cape Town Magistrate's Court has granted a postponement in the case involving a Dutch arms dealer convicted of crimes against humanity and for selling firearms to former Liberian president Charles Taylor.

Augustinus Petrus Kouwenhoven, 75, appeared in court on Friday morning, where the magistrate signed off on a postponement to wait for extradition documentation from the Department of Justice.

Kouwenhoven faces a 19-year jail sentence for crimes against humanity in the Netherlands and could face extradition.

During his bail application on December 19, 2017 concerns were raised that he may flee the country, given his alleged close relationship with the president of the Republic of the Congo.

The central African nation does not have an extradition agreement with South Africa or the Netherlands.

"An amendment was made to the bail conditions on January 4, 2018 and he is only required to report to the police station twice a day," said State advocate Christopher Burke.

Kouwenhoven was initially required to report to the Sea Point police station every two hours, every day.

Court proceedings will resume on February 27, 2018.

Source: News24

South Africa

