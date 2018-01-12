3 January 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: How Much Will Gambia Pay to Senegal for Electricity Supply?

It has been revealed by the Minister of Petroleum and Energy and the NAWEC Management, that the North Bank Region of The Gambia receives supply from Senegal. They did not say at what cost.

It is important to promote trade between African countries. However, reciprocity and mutual benefit must characterise such trade, if there is to be sustainability instead of dependency. Foroyaa will ask how much it will cost Gambia to maintain such services and whether the payment in foreign exchange is sustainable. How this will affect the value of the Gambian currency will also be taken care of.

