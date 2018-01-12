28 December 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia Lauds U.S. for Re-Entry to MCC

By Kebba Jeffang

The Gambia's Attorney General and Minister of Justice has hailed the United States Government for re-admitting the Gambia into Millennium Challenge Corporation, following an 11 year suspension amid excessive human rights abuses.

The move was intended to exert pressure on the former regime of ex-president Yahya Jammeh who condoned excessive human rights violations.

"We would like to take this opportunity to express appreciation to the US Millennium Challenge Corporation for recently selecting The Gambia on 19th December 2017, for a Threshold Program," Aboubacarr Tambadou told journalists at a press conference on Friday, December, 21st.

He said the re-admission of The Gambia's eligibility for assistance under the MCC Program is a recognition of the commitment of Government to rectify each condition for which eligibility for assistance was suspended.

"We are encouraged by this endorsement of our efforts and we will continue to draw strength from this encouragement for the fulfilment of the democratic aspirations of our people," Tambadou said.

The transgressions that led to suspension included restrictions on political rights, civil liberties, press freedom and anti-corruption.

