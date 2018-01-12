Gambia: Scorpions' Striker Njie Quits Bulgarian Football for Spain

Bakary Njie has said his goodbyes to Bulgarian football after spending four years there, Foroyaa Sport can report.

Njie terminated his contract with Bulgarian Cup winners Chernomore Varna to return to his birth-place Spain inking an agreement with third division outfit San Fernando CD.

The striker enjoyed an illustrious stay in the Balkan nation earning him two international call-ups in June 2016 as he featured in Gambia's friendly tie with Zambia and in the Scorpions' defeat to South Africa forty-eight hours later.

Scoring a combined nineteen goals in seventy-eight appearances for Varna, new club San Fernando will be counting on the former Espanyol and Real Valladolid man's experience in their frantic bid to stay up the division.

Njie will become the second capped Gambia international in the Spanish third tier after Saihou Gassama with forward Nuha Marong already on the cusp of finally playing for Gambia having nodded, in the affirmative, to the GFF's overtures.