8 January 2018

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Scorpions' Striker Njie Quits Bulgarian Football for Spain

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Bakary Njie has said his goodbyes to Bulgarian football after spending four years there, Foroyaa Sport can report.

Njie terminated his contract with Bulgarian Cup winners Chernomore Varna to return to his birth-place Spain inking an agreement with third division outfit San Fernando CD.

The striker enjoyed an illustrious stay in the Balkan nation earning him two international call-ups in June 2016 as he featured in Gambia's friendly tie with Zambia and in the Scorpions' defeat to South Africa forty-eight hours later.

Scoring a combined nineteen goals in seventy-eight appearances for Varna, new club San Fernando will be counting on the former Espanyol and Real Valladolid man's experience in their frantic bid to stay up the division.

Njie will become the second capped Gambia international in the Spanish third tier after Saihou Gassama with forward Nuha Marong already on the cusp of finally playing for Gambia having nodded, in the affirmative, to the GFF's overtures.

Gambia

Could a Convict Be Elected to Public Office?

The first elected office is that of the President. The Constitution came into force on 16 January 1997. Section 62… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.