South Africa: President Kenyatta Attends ANC Dinner On the Eve of Party Birthday Fete

press release

President Uhuru Kenyatta last evening attended the African National Congress (ANC) dinner on the eve of the party's birthday celebration.

Speaking during the dinner, ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa said President Kenyatta's visit to South Africa demonstrates the special relations between the two nations.

"President Kenyatta's presence here goes a long away in proving that we have a very special relationship with Kenya," he said.

Mr Ramaphosa, who is also the Deputy President of South Africa, congratulated President Kenyatta for winning last year's election.

He explained that ANC and Jubilee party would work together to cement and strengthen the relations between the people of the two countries.

He said to President Kenyatta: "We also welcome members of Jubilee party that have travelled with you. Their presence have extended good and warm relations between ANC and Jubilee party," Mr Ramaphosa said.

Jubilee party leaders Vice-Chairman David Murathe and Secretary-General Raphael Tuju accompanied President Kenyatta at the dinner.

Also present were Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed and Principal Secretary Monica Juma.

President Kenyatta, who is the chief guest in today's celebrations marking 106 years of the ANC, is expected to give a keynote address on Pan Africanism and the role of political parties in promoting democracy in Africa.

The celebrations will take place in East London's Buffalo City Stadium in the Eastern Cape where over 120,000 party members are expected to attend.