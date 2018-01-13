Tanzania: We Will Deliver What We Promised, Says Minister

MINISTER in the Prime Minister's Office (Policy, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled), Ms Jenista Mhagama, has assured the public that the government is closely following up the implementation of various promises that were made during general election campaigns in 2015.

The Minister said the government has already formed a special programme for monitoring the fulfilment of promises as well as implementation of various development projects across the country.

She said with the support of the electronic Government Agency (eGA), the government has been able to develop a special system that tracks the implementation of various promises as given in 2015, as well as implementation of several development projects by considering the time frame.

The Minister was speaking on her Ministry's performance in the past two years during a special programme aired by the Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC). She said the system helps to analyse the implementation of election promises, leaders' directives and forms special schedule for making a follow-up on different matters.

According to Ms Mhagama, to easy implementation, the government has allocated the promises into different categories. "We have categorised these promises into different areas such as water projects, health, roads and many others of the like," she said.

She added that the programme has developed a dashboard that shows different levels in the implementation of each project. "We are making a close follow up on each and every project; if a certain project is delayed, then we pose questions to the supervisor," she said.

The Minister added that the system, which was launched in March, 2017 ensures that every person performs his/her duties as required since it identifies and indicates where there is a delay in the whole projects implementation chain.

"The system shows the time and the office, which is supposed to implementa certain project, when the time passes, the system sounds an alarm to notify the delay," she noted.

On employment, the Minister said the government has managed to attract investors who have also helped to create job opportunities in the country. She said the government has also created job opportunities in the period of two years. According to Ms Mhagama, in 2015/16 at least 300,000 jobs were created.

She said in 2016/17 the number increased to 420,000. She said lack of employment has dropped from 13 to 11 per cent. "We have built the economy and enabled the private sector to perform, the private sector has created big number of employment opportunities," said the Minister.

On offering training to youth, the Minister said the government offers special programme that helps youth to improve their skills. She said so far, at least 11,000 youth have attended trainings.

"The statistics show that Tanzania manpower is 25 million people and out of that number, majority are youth, however, they need training so that they can adopt skills and sharpen their talents in various areas," said Ms Mhagama.

She added that the government also has special programmes to support graduates to acquire experience in various areas of expertise. On supporting people with disabilities, the Minister said the government is doing everything in its powers to ensure every Tanzanian including those with disabilities are treated equally.

She said the government has entered agreement with Kuwait to support many projects that involve people with disabilities. She said Kuwait has already provided 1bn/- for the purpose.

On moving the government businesses to Dodoma, the Minister said everything is set and that everyone is invited to the capital. She assured public servants who are set to move to the capital that social services have been improved and that there is nothing to worry as they prepare to move their families.

She also invited more investors to exploit the opportunity in the central region.

"We already have big hospital 'Benjamin Mkapa Hospital', University of Dodoma, various private and government primary and secondary schools, reliable electricity and water supply and many other social services," she said.

She said at least 2,000 public servants will be moved to Dodoma soon. Ms Mhagama said that earlier, more than 2,500 public servants were moved to the capital