Nigeria: Confessions of a 59 Year-Old Retired Teacher Who Got His Manhood Back & Cure Weak Erection After 12 Years!

My name is Mr. John (surname withheld). I am a 59 year old retired Teacher. And this is the embarrassing story of my life.

One day, more than 12 years ago - October 2005, to be precise - I just broke down and started to cry like a baby.

I was devastated. I felt like a failure. I felt like I was going to lose my mind.

It happened that one hot afternoon, I came back home from work to meet something very heart-breaking - my wife had packed all her bags and belongings... . And she had left!

But... I couldn't even blame her... because...

It was all my fault!

You see, for as long as I could remember, I suffered from a serious case of weak erection and premature ejaculation.

I'm not joking at all, it was very serious. I couldn't last more than a few seconds in bed.

It was so bad that sometimes, I would even ejaculate during foreplay, before action starts.

No matter what I tried, 2 minutes was the longest I could go.

We tried everything to find a solution to this problem...

I used pills. I tried numbing creams. I tried different drugs. For a while I even used some dangerous herbal mixtures. I tried almost everything!

But, instead of getting better...

Things got worse.

Then, the final straw that broke the Camel's back was when I lost my manhood.

My pen1s suddenly became limp and would not rise again.

Even if you placed the most beautiful woman in the world - naked in all her s3xual glory - right before me, my pen1s would just remain soft like overcooked noodles.

My Manhood Died!

It was the most frustrating moment of my life.

My wife was even more frustrated.

I knew she had become fed up. That was why I couldn't blame her when she left.

So for the next 8 years, I lived as a frustrated and lonely, old bachelor.

But wait...

Don't get me wrong.

I'm not telling you all this because I want you to feel sorry for me. No!

There is no need for that anyway.

My story has a happy ending... because...

6 months ago, I made a discovery that changed my entire life.

I found an amazing way to cure my years of premature ejaculation and impotence - that I never dreamed existed.

To tell the truth, I had completely lost hope of ever getting a solution.

But I stumbled across this solution totally by accident when I was looking for something else.

Now, let me tell you why I think this is...

The Most Exciting S3x News of the Year!

Some months ago, I came across, what I believe is, the best way in the world to boost your s3xual performance.

It's so effective that it can even wake up the manhood of a dead man. (Well, it raised mine up from the dead - after more than 12 years!)

I'm talking about a safe, all-natural recipe you'll use to unleash the longest, thickest, rock-hard erections of your entire life!

Unlike all the fake and dangerous products being sold elsewhere, this one really works - without any risk to your health.

It works immediately and...

The Results Are Magical

This NAFDAC-Approved natural supplement is specifically formulated to boost your s3x drive... give you longer-lasting & stronger erections... and cure your premature ejaculation permanently.

Thousands of men - from all over Nigeria - have already used this supplement, and they all testify to the life-changing results.

Now, it's your turn

Imagine... being able to go from a 2 minutes noodles to lasting up to 35 minutes (or even more) any time you have s3x... starting from TONIGHT!

Imagine... having fuller, firmer and longer-lasting erections and the stamina you need to blow ANY woman's mind all night long...

And get her screaming with the wildest, fingernails-in-your-back orgasm she's ever experienced!

Imagine... having the s3xual energy of an 18 years old - no matter if you are 35 or 75 years old.

Imagine you... walking around with CONFIDENCE... feeling like a god among men!

And... you get ALL these just by using the simple herbal supplement called...

M-ROK Herbal Formula

... From Lasting 2 minutes To Lasting Up To at least 30 Minutes In Bed!

M-Rok Herbal Capsule is made of a pure herbal ingredients in capsule form, there are 30 capsules in it, produced to boost male s3xual performance. The main mechanism of M-Rok is to improve s3x appeal is increase reflection of nerve condition. With M-Rok as I fondly call it, you enjoy bigger and harder erections,increase in libido and complete cure to your quick ejaculation!

NO SIDE EFFECT OF ANY KIND Approved By NAFDAC A7-0940L

The M-Rok Herbal Capsule Kill Premature Ejaculation The Same Way Ota Pia pia kills Mosquito.

Try M-Rok Herbal Capsule today and say Bye Bye to your s3xual worries for ever and ever.

The M-Rok Herbal Capsule Has been Evaluated and Approved by NAFDAC With Registration Number A7-0940L

Some Interesting Facts About The M-Rok Herbal Capsule

The M-Rok Herbal Capsule, is a specially formulated herbal ingredients that will Make you Last Longer than 35 Min In Bed when having s3x.

The M-Rok Herbal Capsule is Strong at Boosting and giving you harder ERECTION So you can penetrated better, The Harder the Better.

You will have erections when you ready to have s3x, and be able to maintain a rock-hard erection that gives her mind blowing s3x.

Watery Sperm? Don't Worry! The M-Rok Herbal Capsule Will Ensure your system is up to date and Watery Sperm will be thing of the Past in your Life. Just Take The M-Rok Herbal Capsule With Pure Natural Horney.

You will be able to give your woman more rounds of deep satisfying s3x and last longer for up to 35 minutes...

No more embarrassing yourself or disappointing your woman due to cumming quickly...

You will finally save your marriage or relationship with your spouse. She won't look outside trying to cheat on you with another man, because you will be the only one that she craves for and satisfy her completely.

It has No Side Effects Whatsoever!

It is safe-to-use.

It gives permanent cure.

Even people with diabetes and hypertension can use it, without fearing any negative effect to their health.

Truly, it is very SAFE.

You Start to See Results... IMMEDIATELY!

The 30 Capsules inside a pack of M-Rok is enough to completely cure your quick ejaculation and give you harder erection, increase libido in male and female. It corrects weakness of the pen1s, lost of s3xual desire, quick ejaculation. It boosts sperm count and give a super hard rock erection for better s3x enjoyment.

If you have ever wondered how to increase your man-hood size without pills and make the enlargement permanent.

This Singapore made enlargement oil is the answer.

Here's The MOST EFFECTIVE Way to Increase the Size of your Pen1s SAFELY... this Solution has helped over 834 Men Increase Their Man-hood size.

... WITHOUT Any Side Effect!

Vicsum Natural Enlargement Oil For Men

This natural pen1s enlargement oil helps to easily increase the size of your manhood.

All you have to do is simply use the oil to massage your pen1s before going to bed every night.

According to scientists, the oil is made up of:

botanical extracts,

vitamin complexes, and

antioxidants,

It goes straight into the tissues of the pen1s for fast, targeted, and immediate results.

In fact, to prove to you how effective the oil is...

This is what you should do:

Before you begin using the enlargement oil, get a measuring tape and measure the size of your pen1s.

Write down the measurement.

Then, after using it for 2 weeks, take out the measuring tape and use it to measure your pen1s again.

You will be surprised at the difference.

Then after you have used it for 4 weeks, measure your pen1s again.

By this time, you will be jumping up and shouting for joy!

But don't stop there...

At this point, I want you to confidently go give your wife, girlfriend or lover the most amazing s3x of her life!

I bet she would be shocked when she sees your new King-Kong-sized pen1s.

But... she will LOVE it!

The s3x from now on will be so electrifying. She will be begging you for more.

Why am I so confident about this?

Because I KNOW it works - it worked for me.

As at today, more than 563 Nigerian men have used it. And we have testimonies - from men like you - of how it helped them increase the size of their pen1s safely.

So, I invite you to get yourself this natural solution right NOW.

And The Results are permanent!

No shrinking of pen1s. No side-effects.

See some unsolicited testimonies of people that have used the M-Rok Capsule & Vicsum Oil:

"An instant increase of .5 inches and she loved it"

I bought the vicsum oil and M rok about 2 weeks ago and have been using it.

Here's where my results started to get interesting. and I was saying to myself DAMN my pen1s looks huge, very thick and heavy. My pen1s has NEVER been this thick before, so I went into the bedroom where my wife was watching TV.

I grabbed her hand and put it on my pen1s and said feel how thick this is. She said in a scared voice "what did you do to it?"

I did not tell her about the Oil or M-rok yet so I just said an exercise and told her to get her Pyjamas off quick I want to try this thing out.

We had one of the best s3x we've had in a while. She moaned like never before and I could tell she enjoyed it.

When we were done she asked if I was on v1agra or something I said "no" and laughed.

Thanks , I owe you guys BIG,

Uche

Abuja

Here is another

"Immediate results in a week!"

Hi ,

I just started using the M-rok and Vicsum oil for about a week now and wanted to fill you in on my progress. In that period of time, I've had definite immediate gains in girth. After each session, my manhood feels heavy which feels great!

I have gained about half an inch in "width". This is all in just a little over a week My erection has been superb.

So as of now there isn't anything bad that I can say about this amazing solution. I can only say good things.

Thank you guys for helping getting me on the path to the pen1s I want!

John from Enugu

Yet another satisfied buyer

"It works fast and hard..very hard!

It works fast and hard... very hard!

During the first week there were no results, but after that I realized I had a firmer and stronger erection. Before, it would take some time to get an erection, but with M-Rok™, my erection comes fast and hard, very hard..I now average 26-31 minutes on first round.

Unlike most that have used, the M-rok didn't give me headache or any pains.

Afeez

I could fill up this page with unsolicited testimonials of people like you, this amazing breakthrough M-Rok Capsule and Vicsum Oil has helped.

Now, I know you can't wait to lay your hands on these GUARANTEED solutions...

Hence, I'm ready to further make it easier and cheaper for you; if not for anything, to show you that the solutions actually work and will work for you guaranteed.

We have Only 100 bottle pack of M-Rok herbal capsule and Vicsum Oil Available And Its Strictly First Come First Serve!

The M-Rok Herbal Capsule is N15,000 payment On delivery If you Order Today!

Here is the break down of the price if you are ordering today

M-Rok Herbal Capsule only is N15,000

2 packs of Vicsum Oil only is N14,000

So, if you order for the 2 solutions together today, you pay only N20,000 instead of N29,000 (that's a extra discount of N9,000)

if you order for the 2 solutions together today, you pay only N20,000

Do you want to continue to suffer from the shame and frustration caused by premature ejaculation and small pen1s... when you can do something about it now?

Or... Would you rather pay higher later... when you can easily get it for the low amount today?

Of course, I know you will make the smart choice!

So, you have to hurry up to be among the lucky few, and place your order NOW

And to help you sweeten the deal am giving you an amazing bonus that you cant get anywhere else if you order today.

Here's how:-Once you place your order for both of them today at N20,000.You will also get the amazing product that cures STDs,UTI and other infections related to s3x.

Bonus : "Nomacin Broad Spectrum Antibiotic"

The ultimate solution for stds like; stapph, gonorhea,clamdyia.

The one reason why this is very important is that; most times premature ejaculation is always caused my infections. And without treating them you only sabotaging your efforts.

Best part is that you get this 100 percent herbal antibiotic for free when you place order today.

However, I must warn that ONLY those who place their order right away gets this STD killer "Nomacin Antibiotic". If you procrastinate further, you may not get it.

So, this is a no brainer... Get the 2-in-1 solution now, get the extra FREE bonus.

Before N28,000 Today price is N20,000

To erase the fear of been scammed we now offer Cash on delivery to any part of Nigeria.

You will only pay when this product has been physically brought down to you face-to-face by our courier company. We call it ==> Pay on Delivery.

All shipments are sent in discreet packaging without images or text that could suggest the contents. The shipping documents and invoice are discreet as well.

Warning: Before you send in your order details, make sure you meet the following criteria:

You have your money ready with you.

You are available within the delivery period, usually from 2-6 days depending on your location.(buyers in Lagos get it within the next day)

How To Order

Depending on the product that you are ordering for...

*If you are ordering for only "M-Rok"... indicate the code MRok in your text message...

*If you are ordering for only "Vicsum Enlargement Oil"...

indicate it "Oil" in your text message...

*If you want to order for the 2 products together...

text "BOTH"...

M-Rok ONLY(plus Nomacin) - N15,000

Oil ONLY - N14,000

M-Rok + Vicsum (plus Nomacin)- N20,000

Here's what to send to us...

1. Your Full Name

2. Your Phone Number (s)

3. Delivery Address

4. Product Code ( M-Rok,Oil,Both)

Send This Information as a text message to 081-3739-7651

NOTE: Your address must include local government and state. Detailed enough to make it traceable by our courier company that will come around to deliver to you.

You will get a sms and call from us within 24 hours to confirm your order before we send it across to you.

DELIVERY TIME!

Once you get a call from us to confirm your order details your product would be sent to our courier partner and should get to you within 2-5 working days.

If you have any question about this, Kindly Put a call Across to

081-3739-7651

You can also walk into Our Lagos Office to get your product @

Larger Life Nigeria:

17,tokunbo alli street,off toyin, Ikeja,Lagos

That is all you have to do, you get your man-hood to the size you have always dreamt of, and last longer than you ever imagined.

Dont slack ,hence you might lose out.

Regards,

James

081-3739-7651

Larger Life Nigeria