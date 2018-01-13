Nigeria: LPPC Strips Ogunba of SAN Rank

Abuja — The Legal Practitioners' Privileges Committee, LLPC, on Friday, said it has stripped a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Kunle Ogunba, of the SAN rank.

The legal body, via a press statement signed by the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court who doubles as its Secretary, Mrs. Hadizatu Mustapha, said it found merit in a petition that alleged professional misconduct against the senior lawyer.

According to the statement, the petition that led to withdrawal of Ogunba's SAN rank was forwarded to LLPC by Honeywell Group.

The firm was said to have accused Ogunba of instituting "multiplicity of proceedings before different judges of the Federal High Court on the same subject matter with the deliberate aim of abusing the processes of court and derailing the course of justice."

LLPC said its sub-committee found the petition to be meritorious, adding that decision to de-rank Ogunba was reached at the end of its 129th plenary.