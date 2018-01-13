Uganda: Race for Hipipo Music Awards

Photo: The New Times

Uganda’s Team No Sleep singer Sheebah Karungi.

Ugandan musicians Sheebah Karungi and Eddy Kenzo have received the highest number of nominations across several categories for the 6th edition of the HiPipo Music Awards competition to be held on March 17 at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

Karungi had a tremendous music performance in 2017 releasing over 15 videos.

She has received 13 nominations, including that of Artiste of the Year and Africa Song/Video of the Year.

Kenzo has received 10 nominations.

Other Ugandan nominees are Geosteady, David Lutalo, Rema and Navio with each receiving at least 5 nominations.

A host of other musicians have been nominated in a broad and diverse list of 44 categories, celebrating the best song, videos and artistes from East Africa and rest of Africa.

According to the organisers, there are three main categories namely; Africa Song of the Year, Africa Video of the Year and Best Francophone Africa Act.

The categories highlights the best music from over 15 African: Angola, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa, Cameroon, Nigeria, Ghana, Togo, Cote d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal and Congo with collaborations featuring artistes of American and Jamaican decent.

Announcing the nominees in Kampala, the chief executive of HiPipo, Innocent Kawooya, noted that the awards are meant to contribute to the already vibrant growing music industry by celebrating great pieces of work and at the same time encouraging positive criticism.

This year's winners will be arrived at through voting via a Music Assembly, composed of select previous winners and nominees and select media personalities.

This bloc will represent 30 per cent of the total vote for Artiste of the Year, Song of the Year and Video of the Year, while the rest of the categories will still be determined by votes from fans.

Tickets for the event are already on sale with a standard one going for Ush200,000 ($54.3), with a 50 per cent discount for early bird purchases before March 1; a VIP table will cost Ush5 million ($1,358), and a corporate table of 10 costs Ush6 million ($1,630).