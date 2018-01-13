South Africa: Democracy Works Partners With the Accountability Lab

analysis

Democracy Works is proud to announce its partnership with The Accountability Lab for Integrity Idol South South Africa.

The Accountability Lab is building a new generation of active citizens and responsible leaders around the world. It supports change-makers to develop and implement positive ideas for integrity in their communities, unleashing positive social and economic change.

Integrity Idol South Africa aims to inspire a national movement to honour, encourage and connect honest civil servants. Individuals working in the either Health, Education and Safety and Security will have the opportunity to be nominated and recognised for their efforts. It seeks to move away from "naming and shaming" corrupt leaders and towards "naming and faming" those that are working with integrity and doing the right thing when no one is watching.

Integrity Idol is an annual campaign with the explicit goal of bringing South Africans from every province into a conversation about integrity, ethics, and accountability. This project will draw upon the successful implementation of Integrity Idol in Nepal, Liberia, Mali, and Pakistan in 2015, 2016 and 2017- which garnered millions of viewers.

The winning Idols have now gone on to lead important reform processes in their countries based on the trust and credibility generated through Integrity Idol; the Accountability Lab is now working with them to expand their integrity networks to do everything from developing national policies to redesigning curricula for civil service training schools.

The value of Integrity Idol is the process, not the outcome. It is a way to create constructive conversations about what it means to be a public servant, the role of government in a society such as ours, and how we should think about an inclusive, fair system.

Integrity Idol provides a non-partisan outlet for a national conversation in positive terms that can help us all think about the South Africa we'd like to see and provides a platform to support the people that can make this future a reality.