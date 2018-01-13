South Africa: Zuma Booed 4 Times During #ANC106 Celebrations

President Jacob Zuma was booed at least four times during the ANC's 106th birthday celebrations at the Absa stadium in East London, Eastern Cape on Saturday.

Zuma, who arrived 45 minutes late, was first welcomed by loud cheers by one section of the 16 000-seater stadium while arriving with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.

At the time SANCO president Richard Mdakane was giving the civic movement's message of support to the ruling party.

The booing continued as Zuma and Kenyatta made their way to the stage, where some of the party's National Executive Committee members were also seated. He sat down quickly next to ANC veteran and Rivionia trailist Anderew Mlangeni as the embarrassing boos continued.

Shortly after Mdakane delivered his message of support, ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe announced Zuma's arrival and the crowds erupted again. Some hecklers shouted "you don't belong here" and "Zuma you thief".

Mantashe then announced Kenyatta to loud cheers.

Mantashe then told Zuma: "Comrade there is a new leader in town and if you are late you will get left behind".

Earlier, there were clear signs that Zuma would receive a less than pleasant welcome from supporters.

Zuma was booed again when his successor in the ANC Cyril Ramaphosa acknowledged him when he started delivering his inaugural January 8 statement. Ramaphosa appealed to the crowd to stop.

"It is a day of happiness and rejoicing and not do other things that are not right. We must respect each other," he said.

As MC Putco Mafani was naming the party's past 13 presidents, supporters booed saying they don't want Zuma they want Silili (Cyril).

Zuma is facing an uncertain future as some in the newly elected NEC are determined to push for him to be recalled as state president to avoid two centres of power with Zuma at helm of country and Ramaphosa the new ANC president.

