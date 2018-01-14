13 January 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: We Do Not Appreciate Trump's Comments - Ashipala-Musavyi

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: African Union Mission to the USA
African Union Mission to the USA reacts to President Trump's 'shithole countries' remarks.
By Theresia Tjihenuna

INTERNATIONAL relations permanent secretary Selma Ashipala-Musavyi said yesterday that Namibia did not appreciate the disparaging remarks of US president Donald Trump in which he is reported to have referred to African states as "sh*thole countries".

Trump drew sharp international criticism, including from the United Nations, when he apparently said in a meeting with US lawmakers at the White House on Thursday that African and other countries were "sh*thole countries".

Ashipala-Musavyi told The Namibian that she only found out about the remarks through the media. She said she has contacted the Namibian embassy in Washington to find out in what context Trump made the remarks, adding that she was still awaiting a response from them.

"We do not know in what context the remarks were made, but we do not agree with them. This is not a comment we appreciate from one state to another," she said.

More on This

Ashipala-Musavyi also said in the statement that the language Trump used had no place in diplomatic discourse and was contrary to the norms of civility.

"Furthermore, it does not contribute to international cooperation," she said.

She commended Americans who have distanced themselves from Trump's derogatory remarks.

"The Africa we know and love is is one that is recovering economically and rising," she said.

She, however, said the US president's comments will not affect Namibia's bilateral relations with that country.

President Hage Geingob has not pronounced himself on the issue and State House press secretary Albertus Aochamub did not respond to questions seeking comment.

Meanwhile, the Botswana government said it has summoned the US ambassador in that country to express its displeasure over what it termed "derogatory" and "racial" remarks by the US leader. In a statement yesterday the Botswana government called Trump's comments highly irresponsible, considering that the US and Botswana enjoyed cordial and mutually beneficial relations, and called on SADC and the African Union and other nations to strongly condemn Trump's remarks.

The neighbouring country also demanded that Trump clarify whether Botswana was also a "sh*thole country".

More on This

Nigerians in Diaspora Comdemn Trump's 'Vulgar, Insensitive, Racist Language '

The Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation Americas (NIDOA) has expressed outrage at what it called "the vulgar, insensitive… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.