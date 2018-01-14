Tanzania Announces New Licence Fees for Tour Operators

Photo: MartijnMunneke/Flickr

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Tour operators in Tanzania have up to the end of January to pay new rates for licences following a review of fees by the Tourism ministry.

The ministry Friday published new fees for the Tanzania Tourism Business Licence (TTBL) to replace the flat rates that had been scrapped last November.

Tourism permanent secretary, Major General Gaudence Milanzi, said the amendments were gazetted in the Government Notice No. 506 of December 29, 2017.

Tanzania had been charging a flat rate of $5,000 for the TTBL for foreign-owned tour companies and $2,000 for locals.

In the new fee structure, foreign tour investors will be required to pay $5,000 for 10 to 30 vehicles annually and $7,500 for 31 to 50 vans. Those with 51 and above vehicles will be charged $10,000.

Local companies with one to three tourist vans will pay a licence fee of $500; those with four and 10 vans will pay $2,000; 11 and 50 vans will be charged $3,000; and 51 and above $5,000.

Maj-Gen Milanzi said all existing 2017 TTBLs will remain valid until January 31 to enable operators renew the licences under the new rates.

"All existing business are required to submit copies of vehicle registration as well as copies of business licence for the year 2017," he said in a statement.

Last December, Tourism minister Hamisi Kigwangalla in a meeting with the sector stakeholders in Arusha said the new fee structure will allow investors will few cars acquire licences as well as increase government revenues.