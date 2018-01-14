Zambia: Chipolopolo in New Kit At CHAN

14 January 2018

By George Mwenya

The Zambia national team this morning trained in the new KoPa kit at the Grand Stade de Marrakech in Morocco.

Zambia is expected to don the new KoPa kit which is a Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) own branded kit.

FAZ opted for own branding after having terminated the contract with Singaporean firm Mafro.

The new strip will be available in white, green and the traditional copper attire.

Zambia's official playing kit will be unveiled on Sunday during the opening fixture against Uganda.

The game will be played at 21:15 hours (Zambian time) and will be live on pay television channel SuperSport.

(Source: FAZ Media)

