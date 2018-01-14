Uganda/Zambia: Zambia Faces Uganda in CHAN Match

The Zambia national team kickoff their African Nations Championship (CHAN) with a clash against the Cranes of Uganda at the Grand Stade de Marrakech.

Coach Wedson Nyirenda will be hoping that his charges come to the party with their pre-ordained script tailored along an opening day strong start.

Skipper Ziyo Tembo will have to commandeer his troops from central defence alongside Adrian Chama while the wingbacks strong candidates are Simon Silwimba and Fackson Kapumbu.

In the engine room the solidity of Kondwani Mtonga may be complemented by the fluidity of Jack Chirwa with Friday Samu and Lazarous Kambole the favourites to lead the attack.

Gifted winger Augustine Mulenga and Ernest Mbewe may take up the flanks to complete the set up that will have Toaster Nsabata as the last line of defence in goal.

On the bench options abound upfront with the commanding presence of Alex Ng'onga and Martin Phiri providing possible options.

Zambia will be dressed in the new KoPa kit.

In the other Group B match Ivory Coast will face Namibia in an 18:30 (CAT) kickoff while Zambia takes to the field at two hours later (21:30 Zambian time).

Pay television channel SuperSport will beam the mataches live on SS9 and SS4.

CHAN DIARY

FIXTURES

14/01/18

Group A

Guinea Vs Sudan (16:30 CAT)

Group B

Ivory Coast Vs Nambia (18:30 CAT)

Zambia Vs Uganda (21:30 CAT)

DAY ONE RESULT

Morocco 4-0 Mauritania

(Source: FAZ Media)