14 January 2018

Zambia Reports (Lusaka)

Zambia: It's Irrational to Blame UPND for Kanyama Riots - Chaile

By Andre Musonda

Opposition Radical Revolutionary Party president president Vincent Chaile says it's irrational for the ruling Patriotic Front F government to blame the opposition over the riots in Kanyama.

Chaile says President Edgar Lungu knows that "a hungry man is an angry man."

He says one need not be a philosopher or great mind like Albert Einstein to understand there can never be meaningful dialogue with an empty stomach.

"The people who are shielding the president from seeing reality on the ground are the same ones busy misinformation him.

"When people start shouting ... we want change we ... want change ... that does not mean they are sponsored by the oppossition.," Chaile says.

He says President Lungu should realise that the Sata legacy that he has been riding on is slowly fading away

Chaile said it was now time for President Lungu to building his own legacy.

"Surely what is so difficult for govt with all the resources at their dispose to clean the streets... so that our people are vending in a clean environment," he wonders.

Kanyama residents took the streets on Friday after government declared curfew to mitigate the spread of cholera.

