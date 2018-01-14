14 January 2018

South Africa: Murdered Limpopo Woman's Body Found On Farm

Police on Sunday appealed for public assistance after the gruesome discovery on a farm in Musina of the corpse of a woman who had been murdered.

"The police in Musina are making a passionate plea for information that can assist in the arrest of suspect(s) responsible for the brutal murder of 27-year-old Madzikova Mushaathama - whose partly decomposed body was discovered by a passerby on a farm in the area," said Constable Tshifhiwa Radzilane.

The body was found with both hands and legs tied with a rope. Her neck was fastened against a tree, he said.

Mushaathama was originally reported missing on January 4.

The motive for the killing was unknown and the investigation was ongoing.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the police.

