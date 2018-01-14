Sudan: Presidency of the Republic Celebrates Distinction Day

Khartoum — The Engineering Affairs General Directorate of the Presidency of the Republic celebrated in the Republican Palace Sunday the Distinction Day in presence of Minister of Presidency of the Republic, Dr Fadul Abdalla Fadul and Undersecretary of Presidency of the Republic, Tareq Haj Ali.

Dr Fadul who addressed the celebration said the Presidency of the Republic works to provide a distinctive presidential services , and active workers to enhance services provided by the Presidency.

He announced that a plan has been set to train all workers of the Presidency during the year 2018.

In the same token , Dr Fadul honored a number of Engineering Affairs Directorate workers and a number of executive figures at Khartoum State.