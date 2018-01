Nairobi — Four people have died while more than ten have been injured after a bus rammed into a stationary truck between Habaswein and Laghboghol in Wajir County in northern Kenya.

Wajir Traffic Base Commander James Cheptiony confirmed the Sunday morning incident.

Reports indicate that the bus rammed a transit lorry that had been parked by the roadside.

According to eyewitness accounts, two people died on the spot while the other two died while receiving treatment. (NMG)